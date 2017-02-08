Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Sea Bank group will pay just €15 million for its ITS site.

In-Nazzjon reports that the government has renewed Sai Mizzi's contract in Shanghai.

The Malta Independent says Chris Cardona is not worried about his reputation following the brothel visit allegations.

l-orizzont quotes Konrad Mizzi saying the government's revenue from the investment by the Sea Bank group will be a record.

MaltaToday says 278 people occupy positions of trust in nine ministries. It also says Konrad Mizzi has skirted questions on his wife’s Shanghai contract.