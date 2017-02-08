Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 13:18

Elderly man injured in fall

A 73-year-old man was seriously injured this morning when he fell off a boundary wall in San Ġwann.

The incident happened at 10.45.

The man, who is from San Ġwann, was hospitalised. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Interconnector blamed as Malta suffers...

  2. Ann Fenech apologises and takes picture...

  3. Watch: PN reacts as Cardona insists he...

  4. Watch: Is Sai Mizzi still in China? Ask...

  5. ‘We do not have a secret company in Panama’

  6. Three men cleared of gang-raping a woman

  7. Sergeant who stole €26,000 from police...

  8. Sea Bank Group to pay just €15m for ITS...

  9. Maltese businessman hailed for saving...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed