Counterfeit footballs to be destroyed

A man with a postal address in Mauritania has been ordered to foot the bill for all expenses incurred in the disposal of a consignment of counterfeit footballs.

Jiddou Mohamed was sued by Uefa, represented in court by lawyer Peter Fenech, who claimed that the intellectual property rights of the plaintiff were violated by the defendant.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti, heard how an inspection by the Comptroller of Customs at the Malta Freeport last summer yielded 14 boxes containing 336 footballs bearing the 'Champions League' trademark. Another 10 boxes containing 240 balls bearing the "Euro 2016" logo were also discovered.

The counterfeit merchandise had arrived at the Malta Freeport on board the CMA CGM Norma on July 18, 2016 and was seized by the local customs authorities.

Samples taken from the suspect container proved that the counterfeit goods had been manufactured and exported without the authority of Unilever NV, the legitimate manufacturer, the court was told.

The court noted that Uefa, as the lawful owner of the trademark registered with the EU Intellectual Property Office, had produced valid documents and evidence to prove its claim.

The court upheld the plaintiff's request and ordered the Comptroller of Customs to destroy the counterfeit products within 90 days from the date of the judgment.