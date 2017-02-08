Coalition between PN and Democratic Party still possible

Talks wereunderway today between a representative of the Nationalist Party and that of the Democratic Party on the possibility of forming a coalition, Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia confirmed this evening.

Speaking on the programme Iswed fuq l-Abjad, Dr Farrugia said the coalition would not be one between of the Nationalist and Democratic parties but of the Maltese of good will because it would act in line with what it would have promised the people.

“A new alternative government will be one of all the Maltese and Gozitans of good will in the very sense of the word, personified in me, I was with both parties and set up a new one representing what the people want - I love the people first then my party.

We will make sure our children will not just have a present but also a future, we will stop this squandering of resources, destruction of values and norms and put the country back on the way to growth, not just economic growth but also growth of the people who form our society

“We will make sure our children will not just have a present but also a future, we will stop this squandering of resources, destruction of values and norms and put the country back on the way to growth, not just economic growth but also growth of the people who form our society.”

Dr Farrugia said she believed the PN had the will, even through the convergence with Simon Busuttil, to be to the people what the people needed.

“There are still elements I cannot work with. But the people should see that when they come to choose their MPs. In the PL there also were, and still are, elements I did not agree with but because I believed the party would lead to a clean, accountable government I was willing to work in it, I never expected such traitorship.”

Dr Farrugia said the Nationalist Party at the moment had the will to lead a clean government but this will needed to be strengthened. There was still a lot to do but there could be the metamorphosis for the country to be led the way it should.

She said she believed the next election would be won by the people who would be part of this coalition for a true change. A change which could still take place and which did not happen under the premiership of Joseph Muscat.