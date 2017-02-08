Busuttil: The PM does not know the ABC of what Cardona did

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The leader of the Opposition reacted in like fashion today after Economy Minister Chris Cardona told TimesTalk that the prime minister believed his denial of brothel visit allegations 'from A to Z'.

Simon Busuttil said that the Prime Minister did not even know the ABC of what Dr Cardona had done.

'A stands for Acapulco, B for Brothel and C for Cardona,' Dr Busuttil said.

The Opposition leader said he did not believe Dr Cardona’s version of events.