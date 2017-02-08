Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 14:27

Busuttil: The PM does not know the ABC of what Cardona did

'A stands for Acapulco, B for Brothel and C for Cardona'

The leader of the Opposition reacted in like fashion today after Economy Minister Chris Cardona told TimesTalk that the prime minister believed his denial of brothel visit allegations 'from A to Z'.

Simon Busuttil said that the Prime Minister did not even know the ABC of what Dr Cardona had done.

'A stands for Acapulco, B for Brothel and C for Cardona,' Dr Busuttil said.

The Opposition leader said he did not believe Dr Cardona’s version of events.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Interconnector blamed as Malta suffers...

  2. Ann Fenech apologises and takes picture...

  3. Watch: PN reacts as Cardona insists he...

  4. Watch: Is Sai Mizzi still in China? Ask...

  5. ‘We do not have a secret company in Panama’

  6. Three men cleared of gang-raping a woman

  7. Sergeant who stole €26,000 from police...

  8. Sea Bank Group to pay just €15m for ITS...

  9. Maltese businessman hailed for saving...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed