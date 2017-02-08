Air Malta's airline livery wins Russian award

Air Malta’s colourful aircraft has won the ‘Outstanding Airline Livery’ section during the 2016 Awards event of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo’s airport.

Winners of the awards’ various categories included KLM, Finnair, Aeroflot, Air Astana, China Southern Airline, Korean Air, Air France, Czech Airlines and airBaltic amongst others. The awards took place with the participation of over 100 representatives from airlines, online agencies and tour operators.

This award comes after Air Malta moved its Malta - Moscow operation to Sheremetyevo airport’s newest terminal E in June last year. The airline is currently operating a weekly service.

Flights will increase to a three - times weekly operation in peak summer. Sheremetyevo airport is one of the top 10 fastest growing airports in Europe.

Through a code sharing agreement with Aeroflot, Sheremetyevo is offering Air Malta customers over 30 destinations within Russia.