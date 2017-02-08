Practically a lost cause

The picture was taken just days ago. The place is the Buġibba promenade in front of the boċċi club. Thousands of locals and tourists walk the promenade every day.

In my time in London, despite the fact that I found the constant construction activity unpleasant, I remained impressed by the efforts made by developers to reduce the eyesores that a construction site inevitably causes. Indeed, for some years now there has been a campaign to give a new face to construction. This might well have been imposed by law but the end result was very effective as construction sites are enclosed with temporary partitions featuring beautiful designs.

Unlike in other countries, the construction industry in Malta continues to get away with murder.

I am submitting this photo for publication in the hope of continuing to raise awareness on what is increasingly looking a lost cause.