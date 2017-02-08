Attempt on Strickland’s life (3)

Lino Debono (‘Reviewing Maltese history’, February 4), says that ever since the history book used in schools during his and my generation’s time nobody else “has written another book stating the real facts, except for Edgar Mizzi and his book The making of Malta”.

Mizzi’s book, whose correct title is Malta in the making 1962-1987, is a personal memoire not a history book. Memoires are useful in the writing of history but history they are not.

That said, may I point out that, over the last decades, a large number of scientifically-researched books about the history of Malta have been published. They cover most periods and aspects of Maltese history. Furthermore, their authors are, as Debono phrases it, of different “vision and political slant”.

Unfortunately, all of these books seem to have escaped Debono’s notice, which I presume is the reason why he regaled Times of Malta readers with a hodgepodge account of what he appears to think is a faithful résumé of Maltese 20th century history.

I have no intention of entering into a polemic to discuss further Debono’s ill-thought disservice to Maltese history and to Maltese historians and their publishers. However, since he makes much of his belief that it “is in a person’s nature to regard his point of view as absolutely right. But if one looks into a mirror, then perhaps one would also see the defects”, I do entreat him to follow his own advice.