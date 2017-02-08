Malta's women team fall at the hands of Lithuania

Malta: 0, Lithuania: 3

In the international women's friendly between Malta and Lithuania, the latter registered a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Centenary Stadium.

Simona Velicktaite opened the score after 10 minutes of play. She dashed through the box and placed the ball behind Janice Xuereb, to put her team in front.

Malta’s first action worthy of note arrived just before the interval when Ylenia Carabott attempted her luck from outside the box but her effort went inches wide.

Malta opened the second half strongly they went close to level terms on the 51st minute when Rachel Cuschieri hit a sumptuous free-kick but her ball hit the woodwork.

From the rebound, Stephania Farrugia could not turn the ball into the net, squandering a golden opportunity.

Lithuania doubled the score when Velicktaite registered a brace as she converted the penalty kick to put her nation two up ahead.#

Lithuania made sure of their win on the 72nd minute when Kamile Vaiciulaityte slotted the ball into the net after a mistake from Malta’s number 1.