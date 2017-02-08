Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 20:10

Juventus see off Crotone to go seven points clear

Juventus' Marko Pjaca in action against Crotone's Djamel Eddine Mesbah. Photo: Ciro De Luca, Reuters

Juventus' Marko Pjaca in action against Crotone's Djamel Eddine Mesbah. Photo: Ciro De Luca, Reuters

Juventus extended their advantage at the top of Serie A to seven points after goals from Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain secured a 2-0 win at struggling Crotone.

Crotone headed into the match nine points adrift of safety but they defended resolutely for an hour until Juve's overwhelming pressure finally told when Mandzukic fired home in the 60th minute after goalkeeper Alex Cordaz parried Kwadwo Asamoah's downward header into his path.

With the hosts' resolve broken, Higuain added a second 14 minutes later when he finished past Cordaz after being found by a delightful threaded pass by new signing Tomas Rincon, making his first league start for Juve, as Massimiliano Allegri's side made the most of their game in hand.

The win took Juventus up to 57 points and re-establishesd the champions' seven-point lead over AS Roma, who thumped Fiorentina 4-0 yesterday. Napoli could close the gap to six points if they beat Genoa at home on Friday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta to meet Lithuania in friendly...

  2. Beerman scores dramatic winner for...

  3. UEFA payments are an extra incentive – Borg

  4. Kane looking to kill off Liverpool’s...

  5. Pjanic tells Juve not to take foot off...

  6. Calhanoglu waives salary during his FIFA ban

  7. Aguero eager to prove he has a future at...

  8. Cameroon triumph caps inspiring tournament

  9. High intensity key for Atletico to beat...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed