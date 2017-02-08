Sporting briefs

Charged: Huddersfield and Leeds have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association following the touchline melee which marred Sunday’s Championship derby clash. Terriers head coach David Wagner has been charged with two counts of improper conduct and Leeds counterpart Garry Monk with one charge of improper conduct. Both Wagner and Monk were sent to the stands for sparking the bust-up.

Pereira: Andreas Pereira scored a stunning winner as struggling Granada boosted their slim La Liga survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas on Monday night. The on-loan Man. United midfielder flicked the ball up outside the box before blasting a shot past visiting keeper Javi Varas.

Fan banned: Huddersfield have handed an indefinite ban from the John Smith’s Stadium to the man who unfurled a Turkey flag during Sunday’s Championship game against Leeds. The Terriers have confirmed a 59-year-old man was ejected from the ground after appearing to mock the stabbing of two Leeds fans, who died before a match against Galatasaray in Istanbul in 2000.

In England: The Premier League has announced the 2017-18 season will run from August 12 to May 13. The campaign will therefore conclude 32 days before the World Cup gets under way in Russia on June 14, 2018. The end date means the league will finish a week earlier than this term. The current season is scheduled to finish on May 21.