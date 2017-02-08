Birkirkara’s Dimitrov lands January accolade

Birkirkara midfielder Srdjan Dimitrov was named as the BOV Player of the Month for January.

This is the second time that the Serbian has won this individual accolade this season after bagging the award for August.

The 24-year-old joined Birkirkara last summer and he immediately distinguished himself for his technical qualities as a fast offensive player who could be lethal in front of goal, while having the desired skills to feature also as a play-maker.

Dimitrov was named man of the match in Birkirkara’s first two matches in 2017, when they beat Mosta and Pembroke with the identical 2-0 scoreline.

Dimitrov scored a gem of a goal against Pembroke after just seven minutes when diving full stretch to connect to a cross by Gareth Sciberras and hit a powerful diving header past Pembroke goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Bernard Azzopardi, manager of Bank of Valletta’s Birkirkara branch, presented the BOV Player of the Month trophy to Dimitrov who chose Dar Pirotta to benefit from the donation associated with this award.