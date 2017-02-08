Advert
Beerman scores dramatic winner for Rangers U-20

Myles Beerman – Rangers.

Myles Beerman played a starring role for Rangers U-20 after netting an injury time winner in a 2-1 win away at Hibernian in the Scottish Development League, yesterday.

The Malta U-21 full-back, who was given the opportunity to train with the Rangers first team last month, was impressive for the Glasgow side as his incursions down the left wing created lots of problems to the opponents’ defence.

Joe Dodoo made amends for missing a first-half penalty when giving Rangers a deserved lead midway through the first half.

But the game turned on its head after the interval when the visitors were reduced to ten men after a red card to midfielder Billy Gilmour for dangerous play.

Hibs profited from their numerical advantage and looked to have saved a point when they scored the equaliser with only four minutes left.

But the Gers had other plans and Beerman pounced on a slack pass from the Hibs defence before hitting a fierce drive that flew into the top corner of the net to hand his team victory.

