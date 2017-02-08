2017 series kicks off on Sunday at Żurrieq Ground

Photo: Dominic Aquilina, MFA

Building on the success of the first set of The McDonalds FootballPlus For Kids Festivals, held last year at different grounds, the inaugural event for this year’s series will take place on Sunday at the Żurrieq Football Ground.

Nine nurseries are participating in the opening festival for Under-11 teams, namely hosts Żurrieq, Birżebbuġa, Lija/Iklin, Melita, Msida, Qormi, Safi, San Ġwann and Valletta.

Four more U-11 McDonalds FootballPlus For Kids Festivals will be held in the coming months with the campaign reaching a climax on May 1 when the final event is staged at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

This educational programme, for boys and girls, was launched last year by the Malta Football Association in collaboration with the Youth Football Association and with the backing of McDonalds (Malta) Limited.

The four principal aims of the McDonalds

Footballplus For Kids are growth and retention among the younger generations, the further promotion of the local game, improve the image of the game, and the development of better football players.

Apart from giving children the opportunity to enjoy playing football, these festivals also feature numerous activities, such as educational and cultural tours to specific sites at the hosting locality, football health and safety tips.

The social theme of Sunday’s festival is Teamwork makes the dream work.

The dates of the other festivals are: