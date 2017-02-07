France's Macron dismisses talk of gay extra-marital relationship

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Emmanuel Macron, the independent centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election, yesterday dismissed rumours that he has a gay relationship outside his marriage to Brigitte Trogneux.

In comments made during a surprise appearance at a political meeting in Paris, Macron brushed off rumours he was in a relationship with Radio France chief executive Mathieu Gallet.

Talk of an affair has circulated for years and was recently picked up by Russian media.

"For those who want to spread the rumour that I'm deceitful, that I have hidden lives and what have you, not only is it unpleasant for Brigitte, but I promise that as from morning to night she shares my whole life with me, she's wondering how I could physically do it," he said.

"Fortunately I've never paid her for it," he added in what appeared to be a dig at one of his opponents, Francois Fillon, whose campaign has been hit by allegations his wife was paid for work she did not do.