Commons Speaker opposes letting Trump address UK parliament

The speaker of Britain's lower house of parliament has declared he will not support any plans for US President Donald Trump to address parliament during a state visit planned for later this year, citing Trump's temporary immigration ban as a factor.

More than 1.8 million people in Britain have signed a petition calling for Trump's planned visit to be cancelled or downgraded to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth, part of a grassroots backlash against his immigration policies.

Prime Minister Theresa May has defended the decision to offer a state visit, but more than 150 lawmakers have signed a symbolic motion calling for Trump not to be given the honour of speaking in parliament.

Asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker about the possibility of a parliamentary address, House of Commons speaker John Bercow said he shared the concerns.

As one of the key figures whose approval would be needed for a parliamentary address, Bercow said he would oppose any possible move to invite Trump to speak in either of the two locations which host foreign leaders during state visits.