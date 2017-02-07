Chris Cardona discusses brothel allegations on Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Economy Minister Chris Cardona addresses claims that he visited a brothel in Germany and fends off criticism about his personal life not living up to ministerial standards.

In a one-on-one interview with Times Talk Dr Cardona says that he can prove the claims are false and that he doesn't believe the issue will irk voters.

The full 10-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.