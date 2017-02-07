Chris Cardona discusses brothel allegations on Times Talk
Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta
Economy Minister Chris Cardona addresses claims that he visited a brothel in Germany and fends off criticism about his personal life not living up to ministerial standards.
In a one-on-one interview with Times Talk Dr Cardona says that he can prove the claims are false and that he doesn't believe the issue will irk voters.
The full 10-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.