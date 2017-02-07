Advert
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 10:25

Chris Cardona discusses brothel allegations on Times Talk

Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta

Economy Minister Chris Cardona addresses claims that he visited a brothel in Germany and fends off criticism about his personal life not living up to ministerial standards. 

In a one-on-one interview with Times Talk Dr Cardona says that he can prove the claims are false and that he doesn't believe the issue will irk voters. 

The full 10-minute interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta tomorrow morning.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Chris Cardona discusses brothel...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed