Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 12:20

Vassallo to officiate Euro League match

Referee Bernard Vassallo set for 12th European appointment this season

Maltese referee Bernard Vassallo has been handed his 12th international appointment in European club competitions this season.

On Wednesday, Vassallo will be in Salamanca to officiate the women's FIBA Euro League Group B match between Salamanca and Hungarian champions Sopron.

Salamanca are currently third in the eight-team section while Sopron are fifth. The top four teams from each group progress to the play-offs.

Vassallo will be assisted by fellow referees Paolo Marques, of Portugal, and Paul Unsworth, of England.

