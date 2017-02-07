Sport Malta Awards finalists announced

The finalists of the Sport Malta Awards – Sportivi Nazzjonali were announced yesterday.

Last year’s winners, Steve Camilleri (waterpolo), Charlotte Wingfield (athletics), water-polo coach Karl Izzo, Ben Plumpton (waterpolo) and Sara Xuereb (bowling) are all again in contention for the honours.

A panel of sports journalists will decide the winners of the seven categories contested during a gala night on February 25 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

The People’s Choice Award will be decided by the public via televoting.

The finalists

Sportsman of the Year: S. Camilleri (waterpolo), W. Chetcuti (shooting), C. Degiorgio (racing), D. Micallef (drag racing), N.L. Xuereb (shooting).

Sportswoman of the Year: S. Abela (bowling), T. Carannante (bowling), H. Pellicano (tennis), C. Wingfield (athletics), Y. Zammit Stevens (weightlifting).

Official Award: E. Azzopardi (football), J. Borda (rugby), T. Camilleri (snooker), J. Caruana (weightlifting), P. Sultana (basketball), J. Zammit (cycling).

Team of the Year: women’s national team (basketball), U-21 football national team, A. Borg/B. Cini (snooker), waterpolo national team, U-19 team (waterpolo).

Coach of the Year: A. Adamoli (basketball), J. Bugeja (shooting), A. Farrugia (waterpolo), D. Holliday (rugby), K. Izzo (waterpolo), S. Vella(football).

Young sportsman: K. Cassar (basketball), L. Galea (karate), G. Giordimaina (wrest-ling), M. Magro (bowling), B. Plumpton (waterpolo), K. Sultana (squash).

Young sportswoman: H. Al Tumi (basketball), N. Attard Gliveau (athletics), S. Grillo (gymnastics), H. Pellicano (tennis), V. Schulteis (sailing), S. Xuereb (bowling).

People’s Choice Award: T. Carannante (bowling), W. Chetcuti (shooting), K. Galea (triathlon), D. Thornton (rowing), J. Zammit (cycling).