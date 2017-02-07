Hotsticks score six in second half

Lightshop Hotsticks 6

Laferla White Hart 0

The Hotsticks dominated this game from start to finish even though at half-time White Hart had done well to keep the scoreline 0-0.

But the second half developed into a different scenario altogether. Jonathan Borg pushed home from a penalty corner action on 38 minutes and Christian Sammut netted soon after to send his team into a 2-0 ahead.

Borg scored twice in quick succession to continue with his rich vein of form and scoring freely these last couple of matches.

On 68 minutes Steve Cachia added a fifth goal and just before the final whistle Julian Zahra rounded up the victory for the Hotsticks to keep their charge at the top of the standings.

Umpires: Reno Cremona, Edward Hughes.

Floriana Young Stars 3

Qormi Poiatti 2

Floriana Young Stars atoned for the National League upset to Rabat Depiro in their previous match as they bounced back to beat Qormi Poiatti by the odd goal in five at the Corradino complex.

Both teams adopted strict man-to-man marking during the early stages with defences well on top. But on 25 minutes Young Stars were awarded the first penalty corner of the match and Luke Borg Costanzi netted from close range.

Qormi reacted but did not avail themselves of three penalty corners before the interval.

The second half developed into a ding-dong affair with many passes going astray as the tempo and tension mounted.

Borg Costanzi scored his second but Qormi hit back through Steve Tanti. After a solo run from midfield, Keith Calleja passed to Tanti who picked up the pieces and scored to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

Two minutes from time Mark Camilleri regained the Stars’ two-goal lead but just before the final whistle Kurt Grixti grabbed Qormi’s second.

However, this goal came too late in the game to deny Young Stars their victory.

Umpires: Luke Busuttil Leaver, Robert Aquilina.

Standings

Young Stars 8; Hotsticks 8; Poiatti Qormi 6; Rabat Depiro 4; White Hart 0.