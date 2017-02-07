Hamilton shoots up in rankings after win in Berlin

Anthony Hamilton won the first world ranking title of his 26-year professional career by beating Alistair Carter 9-6 in the final of the German Masters.

Hamilton played tremendous snooker in the closing stages at the Tempodrom in Berlin as he came from 5-2 down to win seven of the last eight frames.

At the age of 45, the Nottingham cueman is the oldest winner of a ranking event since a 46-year-old Doug Mountjoy captured the 1989 Classic.

Victory gives Hamilton the biggest pay day of his career, €80,000, and he leaps from 66th to 38th in the world rankings.

His triumph is all the more remarkable for the fact that last season he was almost relegated from the professional circuit, his game adversely affected by a chronic spinal condition. He had to win two matches at the 2016 Gdynia Open to keep his tour card, and he did just that.

“It’s crazy to win a tournament when I’ve stopped thinking about how to do it,” said Hamilton.

“I stopped wanting it so badly and that took the pressure off. Now I’m sitting here with a trophy.

“My mum and dad were in Berlin for the first time, I just wanted them to see me play here once before I retire because it’s one of the best venues we’ve got.

“And how lucky that I ended up winning the tournament.”