Beerman scores winner for Rangers U-20

Myles Beerman produced an impressive showing for Rangers U-20.

Malta U-21 international Myles Beerman grabbed the winning goal as ten-man Rangers U-20 beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Scottish Development League.

Rangers took the lead through Joe Dodoo early in the first half. However, their hopes were jolted early in on the restart when the Gers had Billy Gilmour dismissed for a dangerous challenge.

Hibs looked to have grabbed a point when they levelled matters with only four minutes to go.

But in stoppage time, Beerman picked up on a slack pass out from the Hibs defence and the former Manchester City fullback drove thirty yards before firing an unstoppable shot over Martin and into to the top corner.