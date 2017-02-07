Casey Affleck (left) and Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea, screening on Saturday at St James Cavalier.

The pluri-nominated Manchester by the Sea comes to the screen in Valletta on Saturday as part of Spazju Kreattiv’s programme.

Brooding and antisocial, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is living a solitary life as a handyman in a Massachusetts apartment block, when his self-inflicted exile is interrupted by a phone call announcing his brother Joe’s sudden passing.

Obliged to act as guardian to Joe’s teenage son (Lucas Hedges), Lee must now return to his hometown of Manchester-by-the-Sea to face all the unresolved trauma of his buried past, including the burden of his reputation back home, a painful divorce, and the site of the tragic incident which threw his life off course.

The film is written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan and also stars Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Gretchen Mol. It has been nominated for six Oscars in the upcoming Academy Awards for best picture, best director, best actor (Affleck), best supporting actor (Hedges), best supporting actress (Williams) and best original screenplay. Affleck won the Golden Globe Award for best actor, with the film having been nominated in four more categories.

■ Manchester by the Sea will screen at St James Cavalier in Valletta on Saturday at 8.30pm. Repeat screenings are being held on February 23 and March 4. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .