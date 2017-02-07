Guitarist Bernard Catania will perform in a lunchtime concert today at the oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

He will be performing a wide-ranging repertoire covering the baroque, Spanish, Latin-American and contemporary classical guitar genres.

Catania will play pieces by Isaac Albeniz, Francisco Tarrega, Enrique Granados, Leo Brouwer, Augustin Barrios, Joao Pernambuco, Miguel Llobet, Gaspar Sanz, Joe Luis Merlin and Antonio Lauro.

The concert will be held at the oratory of St Francis church on Republic Street.

The baroque oratory was originally the friars’ refectory. Over the years, it was transformed into an oratory; this is why magnificent baroque paintings, an elaborate gilded altarpiece and monks’ benches adorn it.

The oratory is usually closed to the public with the lunchtime concerts offering a wonderful opportunity to visit and enjoy the beautiful chapel.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm and forms part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com.