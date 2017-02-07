Announcements

ATTARD KINGSWELL. On February 5, RITA née Sammut, aged 89, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Victoria, Patricia and her partner Ray Gingell Littlejohn and John and his wife Antoinette née Debono, her grandchildren Gert and Alison, Ian and Diane, Jennie and Stevie, Frank and Saša, James and Kristina, Andrew and Cristina, Mark and Shannon and Amber, her great-grandchildren Roger, Lukas, Isobel, Ruby and Eilidh, her sister, Jessie and her husband Alfred Flores, her brother, Carmelo and his wife Helen, her sister in-law, Mary Mintoff and her brothers in-law, John and Lino, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, today Tuesday, February 7 at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, however, donations to Id-Dar tal- Providenza will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Serenity 2 at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

BONELLO. On Saturday February 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA née Attard, widow of Carmelo, of Rabat, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Carmena, her brother Joseph and his wife Rose, Christino and his wife Josephine, Benny and his wife Josephine and Tessie widow of her brother Paul, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Tuesday, February 7 at 3pm for St Paul’s Collegiate parish church, Rabat, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors.

BORG. On February 4, SAVIOUR, of Marsa and residing in Marsascala, director of V. Borg and Sons Limited and Zenti Boutique, at Capua Hospital, passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude, aged 67. Always loved and remembered by his wife Anna née Muscat, his children Eleanor and her husband Rennie, Stephen, Nadette and Nicky and fiancee Priscilla, his grandchild Juan, his sister Rose, his brothers Johnny, Benny and Joe, their respective spouses, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Capua Hospital today Tuesday, February 7 , at 1.30pm, for St Anthony Capuchin Friars church, Għajn Dwieli, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa (Birgu).

DARMANIN. On February 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER PAUL, aged 71, passed away peace fully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Therese, his sons Sandro and his partner Josette, Sergio and his wife Sharon, his grandchildren Francesca, Dishan, Gianluca and Andrea, their partners and his greatgranddaughter Leyah, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Wednesday, February 8, at 8am for the Collegiate church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ST JOHN. On February 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 94, widow of Anthony, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen, widow of Saviour Montebello, Artemia and her husband Albert Attard, Joseph and his wife Mary, Michael and his wife Madeline, her grandchildren Alex, Alan, Astrid, Alison and Fr Adrian, Tyrone and William, Olivia and Keith, their spouses, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8, at 7.45am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

“He who has God lacks nothing; God alone suffices.”

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CONNIE. Loved and missed but never far away from our thoughts and prayers and especially remembered today, the 62nd anniversary of her passing away. Tony, Eddie and Mimi.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved,

Still missed,

After all these years

And very dear.

BALZAN. Treasured and unfading memories of DENNIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Miriam, his daughters Alexandra, Arlette and Claire, his sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLO – Dr JOSEPH R. BARTOLO (dental surgeon). In loving memory on the third anniversary of his passing away. His wife Irene, daughters Christine, Janice and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. In ever loving memory of my beloved mother RENA, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. So loved and missed by her daughter May and her husband Joe, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL LEAVER – YVONNE. 17 years have gone by since you left us but you are always in our hearts. Rachel, John and Marthese, Thea and Ella.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of my precious GIANNI who was taken into the arms of Jesus 25 years ago today. Austin, Rita, Giorgio, Beppe, Giulio.

SAMMUT. Remembering our darling GIANNI with so much love. Cikki and Paula.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Always playful, always happy. Fondest memories of a dear nephew and cousin. Karen, Julian, Andrea, Nikol, Marija and Rafel.

SAMMUT. Lovely memories of our adorable young GIANNI. Nannu Albert, Berta, Simon, Anna.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TODAY:

Between 8am and noon in Buskett, Carlo Fiamingo, Robert Samut, Guzeppe Caruana and Francesco Azzopardi streets, Rabat.

Between 8am and 2pm in Biedja, Camillo Sceberras, Mgr Edgar Salomone, Francesco Napuljun Tagliaferro, Bidnija, Maltese Missionaries and Sir Temi Zammit streets and Limits of Il-Beżbiżija, Mosta.

Between 8am and 2pm in Qrendi Road, in Canon Vincenz Balzan and Tal-Bebbux streets and in Alley in St Thomas Street, Żurrieq.

Between 8am and 2pm in Ġwiewel and Warda streets, Qrendi. Between 8am and 2pm in Żurrieq Road, in Kuċċard, Tellerit, Summien, Nassaba, Salvu Cauchi, School, Dun Karm Lia and Roman Wall streets, Safi.

Between 8am and 2.30pm in St Andrew, St Francis and Dom Mintoff streets and in Bieb Bormla area, Cospicua.

Between 8.15am and 11.15am in Mdina Road, in Marcell Attard Vagnolo, Dun Ġorġ Fenech, armenu Camilleri and Nikol Baldacchino streets, Qormi.

...and TOMORROW:

Between midnight and 4am in Lapsi, St Mark, Albert Mayr, Fraxxnu, Abbe De Vertot, George P.Badger, Patrick Brydone, Ta’ Giorni, Francesco Balbi, William Hardman, Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Andrè Maurois, Hans Stumme, Jean Houel, Bertha K.Ilg, Eric Brockman, Carlo S.Zabarella and William Prescott streets, Alley in Ciantar and Wesgħa Agostino Savelli streets, and Birkirkara Hill area, St Julian’s.

Between 8am and 1pm in Swieqi Road, Ktajjen and Sirk streets, Swieqi.

Between 8.15am and 11.15am in Giacomo Leopardi, Salvu Curso, Muża and Nirien streets, Siġġiewi.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Buskett Road, San Pawl Kuntent, Godwin Ganado and Robert Samut streets, Rabat.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Nigret Road, in Fejġel, Ħobbejża and Riebu Well streets and Labour Avenue, Rabat.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in San Blas, Għajn Berta, Riħħan and Wied Ir-Riħan streets, Nadur.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Hunters, Onyx, Skapuċċina, St Michael, Tal-Andar and Sagħtrija streets, Żebbuġ.