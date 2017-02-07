A scenic ramble along Malta’s west coast

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk around Malta’s west coast tomorrow. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk around Malta’s west coast tomorrow.

Taking in Buskett, Dingli, Raba Nemel and Il-Lunzjata, this is a scenic and historical walk.

The association is an environmental non-governmental organisation which is actively involved in the protection of the countryside and the public’s ability to enjoy it. As part of its remit, it regularly organises walks to promote public awareness of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the Maltese islands.

The association uses its extensive knowledge of the Maltese countryside to prepare specific tracks of various durations and difficulty, with an eye to including the most beautiful panoramas and historical places of interest along the way. Besides experienced walk leaders, the walks often include other experts who explain specific features of the landscapes in question.

Tomorrow’s walk is expected to last between two to three hours and it is rated as easy to moderate with some inclines.

■ Participants will be meeting at 2pm at St Dominic’s Priory in Rabat. For more information, visit http://ramblersmalta.org .