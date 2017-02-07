The document, ‘A Better Quality of Life for you’ recently launched by the Nationalist Party puts forward 16 key focus areas and 171 proposals for action, mapping out a plan for environmental governance as far forward as 2050. Besides being comprehensive in tackling environmental issues in a broad approach, the plan certainly represents a challenging task for implementation.

While it is commendable that issues affecting quality of life are being tackled by the party in opposition through the publication of various public policy documents formulated after consultation with stakeholders, these need to be much more widely disseminated perhaps through abridged bi-lingual versions through different social media.

The document acknowledges that tackling environmental issues requires an approach which essentially puts environment “as an overarching key priority” thus requiring inputs from many agencies. It also acknowledges that “co-ordination across government structures is key to achieve cohesive and holistic governance in this sector”. The document fails to spell out how this coordination will be achieved.

In terms of its implementation it requires to be driven and coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister through a business plan approach which identifies priorities for action, timelines and key responsibilities for lead agencies for each proposal and assigns budgets and human resources available for implementation. Also key performance indicators need to be specified against which assessment will be made as to progress in achieving the desired goals.

There are issues which have not been tackled such as exploitation of mineral resources, hunting and encroachment of public land in areas like Armier. In some instances actions do not spell out how the desired outcomes will be achieved such as how to “address the issue of vacant property”.

The document maintains the government owns around 55 per cent of Maltese territory, which places significant responsibility on it to ensure this asset is utilised in a sustainable manner, but then fails to spell out how this will be achieved. While the lands department is being revamped through the creation of an ad hoc authority it needs to have qualified and experienced professionals in land management and property valuations.

The Structure Plan (SP) had identified that the government practice of disposing of land for certain uses at preferential rates may have short-term benefits but in the long-term may depress land values and thereby encourage extravagant use of land which is in short supply. The relative measures contemplated in the SP for proper land management were not activated but are still very relevant.

The demerger was a retrograde step because planning policy needs to be formulated and implemented taking into account environmental considerations as a core value

While it is commendable that there is political consensus on the allocation of financial subsidies for the restoration of buildings in conservation areas, this alone will not achieve the much desired comprehensive approach for our more ancient historic centres where the urban quality of the environment is fast deteriorating.

The dwindling numbers of residents in Valletta and the Three Cities gives rise to major concerns which require an innovative approach to facilitate land assembly for large scale re-development or rehabilitation.

Under the provisions of current legislation the government was able to intervene and achieve large-scale reconstruction in these areas after the damage resulting from World War II.

This is no longer possible in view of case law and the restrictive interpretation of what constitutes public interest and public purpose.

In the UK local planning authorities have powers to acquire land compulsorily where it is suitable and required to carry out development, redevelopment or improvement, or is required for a purpose which is necessary to achieve in the interests of the proper planning of an area.

In 2000 a proposal was put to the government on the setting up of a regeneration agency with powers to entice owners of private property to cede their ownership rights in these areas in compensation for shares in a publicly funded foundation able to facilitate land assembly. The interventions in these areas would have to be comprehensive and tackle such issues as crime, education, health and other issues in a coordinated fashion.

The document proposes to give the tools to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to perform its functions properly without upsetting the recent demerger of Mepa. I think the demerger was a retrograde step because planning policy needs to be formulated and implemented taking into account environmental considerations as a core value.

Without upsetting current arrangements I think that ERA staff resources need to be attached to the development control function within the Planning Authority such that applications for development permits are also assessed in the light of environmental policy avoiding toeing and froing between the two authorities.

The only current provision under the Constitution of Malta which could be deemed as referring, at least in part, to the environment is the clause which provides that “the State shall safeguard the landscape and the historical and artistic patrimony of the nation”.

I am no legal expert but I think that under the current provision environment NGOs can challenge the Planning Authority to the effect that it infringed this constitutional provision in the granting of a permit for Townsquare with 38 floors. PN proposes to entrench a wider commitment to the environment and quality of life in the Constitution.

Godwin Cassar is a chartered town planner and former director general of MEPA.