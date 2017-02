You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Xuereb

Two women were injured when their cars collided in Rabat just after 6pm. Their condition is not yet known.

The women were driving an Opel Corsa and a Volkswagen Polo which crashed at the traffic lights just before turning into the Ta' Qali Junction from the Rabat Road.

While one could get out of her car on her own, the other had to be assisted out of the wreckage by members of the Civil Protection Department.