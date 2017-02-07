Shift to gas will now be complete 'by the summer', says Konrad Mizzi
No precise deadline given by Minister Without Portfolio
Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi has refused to give a precise deadline as to when the new gas-fired power station in Delimara would be fully operational.
Speaking at an Enemalta-organised press conference following today's extended power outages, Dr Mizzi said the new power station was undergoing tests, with the BWSC plant due to start running on gas in the coming weeks.
READ: Interconnector blamed for widespread power cut
He said the shift to gas should be fully implemented "by the summer". Asked if the power station would even by ready by the end of the legislature, Dr Mizzi, with a smile, said it would.
He also declined to give any deadlines for the proposed gas interconnector.
The gas-fired Delimara power station has been plagued by repeated delays, with its original 2015 deadline slipping time and time again. Twelve months ago, Dr Mizzi had announced that the power station would be completed by May 2016 and generating power by the summer of that year.
