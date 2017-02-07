Advert
Opposition walks out of Parliament

The Opposition this evening walked out of Parliament as Minister Konrad Mizzi rose to make a ministerial statement.

When the Speaker called Dr Mizzi’s name, Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil told him that the PN members would be walking out of the Chamber since they did not acknowledge the legitimacy of a minister who has a secret company in Panama.

He said they would come back later to ask questions to the Prime Minister “who is the minister responsible for the sector”.

Reacting, the Prime Minister said Dr Busuttil had gone back on his word. Yesterday, the Opposition had indicated that it would take part in the debate. Dr Muscat insisted he had chosen Dr Mizzi to lead the debate and answer all questions.

The Opposition MPs then walked out of the Chamber. 

