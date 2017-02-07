MPs avoiding Panama scandal committee's meeting requests - AD

The Speaker of the Maltese parliament has still not yet given his go-ahead for a meeting between the PANA enquiry committee and Maltese members of parliament, Alternattiva Demokratika said today.

The committee is investigating the Panama Papers scandal.

Moreover, politicians of special interest to PANA, like Konrad Mizzi and Ninu Zammit, have not bothered to answer to a request to appear before the committee, AD said. The only Maltese politicians who have confirmed are Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Pn deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami.



Four Maltese journalists, officials from the Tax Compliance Unit and the Malta Financial Services Authority as well as the acting director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), the police commissioner, the managing director of Sparkasse Bank, representatives of EMD Advisory and Deloitte (Malta)

have all confirmed they will be meeting the PANA Committee.



Brian Tonna and Karl Cini of Nexia BT have not done so. Neither has

Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, AD added.

Party chairman Arnold Cassola, said it was shameful that all the Maltese politicians invited, apart from Prof Scicluna and Dr Fenech Adami, were avoiding the meeting, thus reinforcing the impression that they had something to hide.

"As for Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna, the more you run away, the more you convince all Maltese that you were involved in dirty business. The more you run away, the more you will be haunted by the Panama Papers for the rest of your days," the AD chairman said.