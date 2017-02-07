Advert
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 17:40

Man suffers grievous injuries in quadbike incident

A 25-year-old Briton was grievously injured today after falling from a quad-bike he was riding in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

The police said the accident happened at the Coast Road at 12.30pm.

The victim and his 24-year-old British passenger fell off the bike when he lost control of it.

The woman was not injured.

