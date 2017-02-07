Malta suffers second major power cut after overnight four-hour nation-wide outage

Updated 8.34am - A large part of Malta has been hit with a second power cut, just hours after a four-out outage throughout the country.

Readers reported at 8.25 that power was lost once more in Hamrun to Iklin, parts of Birkirkara, Hamrun, Rabat, Marsa, Zabbar, Birzebbuga and Gozo. However there were some localities which were not hit by the second outage.

Power had been restored just three hours earlier after a nation-wide outage and Enemalta was preparing a press conference when the lights went out again.

In a statement after the first power cut, Enemalta said its engineers and technicians worked throughout the night to restore supply to all customers in Malta and Gozo.

Electricity supply was restored to most customers by 5am. All services were restored by 5.35am.

Power was cut at 1.40am

"The Malta-Italy Interconnector and all local electricity generation sources at Marsaxlokk were shut down as a result of this difficulty," the company said.

"First emergency plants at Delimara Power Station were switched on within an hour and supply to customers started gradually being restored at 3.10am. Enemalta and its contractors also dispatched engineers to the Malta-Italy Interconnector Terminal at Ragusa to assist as necessary.

"The Maltese electricity network, including connection to Sicily through the Interconnector, was subsequently energised as soon as the necessary capacity became available. All areas were reconnected gradually to avoid damaging the national electricity infrastructure."

Ing. Fredrick Azzopardi, Enemalta chairman, thanked the management and the employees who did their utmost to restore supply to all customers in the shortest time possible whilst minimising the risk of damage to the electricity generation infrastructure and the national electricity grid.

"Enemalta plc is investigating the cause of the incident, to identify any measures that may need to be taken to avoid similar disruptions," the company said.

It regretted any inconvenience to its customers.

The last major blackout was on January 16, when much of Malta was left literally in the dark due to what Enemalta said was a power cut in Sicily that affected the undersea interconnector.

Enemalta is currently carrying out tests before commissioning the new gas power station at Delimara. Gas was delivered to the facility on January 11.