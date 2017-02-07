Advert
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 06:52

Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that a medical visas official got a €45,000 financial package at the Foundation for Medical Services.

The Malta Independent reports how a Maltese man in London is being credited with the discovery of lost Bob Marley tapes in the basement of a London hotel.

In-Nazzjon highlights how the PN parliamentary group sued the GWU yesterday for breaching contract conditions when it sub-leased part of its premises in Valletta.

l-orizzont focuses on the plight of a mother involved in a dispute with the father of their child. Both want custody of their son.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Busuttil lashes out over Gozo...

  2. Man, woman injured in fight, police make...

  3. Tourist gets €20,000 compensation for...

  4. Joe Mizzi says he's 'had enough' of...

  5. Busuttil: Chris Cardona embarrassed the...

  6. Rebuked retired judge Lino Farrugia...

  7. Sergeant who stole €26,000 from police...

  8. Valletta Tritons Fountain works to cost...

  9. Malta suffers four-hour nation-wide...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed