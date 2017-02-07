Malta newspapers review
The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.
Times of Malta reports that a medical visas official got a €45,000 financial package at the Foundation for Medical Services.
The Malta Independent reports how a Maltese man in London is being credited with the discovery of lost Bob Marley tapes in the basement of a London hotel.
In-Nazzjon highlights how the PN parliamentary group sued the GWU yesterday for breaching contract conditions when it sub-leased part of its premises in Valletta.
l-orizzont focuses on the plight of a mother involved in a dispute with the father of their child. Both want custody of their son.
