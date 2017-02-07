Lands Authority to be government smokescreen, PN says

The Nationalist Party will not be nominating its representative to sit on the board of governors of the Lands Authority as it was clear this was to be a smokescreen for the government who would be nominating eight of nine members.

In a statement this afternoon, the PN said it was clear that the government intended to pull the authority’s strings from Castille.

The authority, it said, was set up not because it was needed but because the Prime Minister thought he could hide the disgusting acts which had taken place by transforming the department into an authority. These included the Cafe Premier, Gaffarena and Żonqor scandals.

The PN said it had done its utmost in Parliament for the authority to be truly independent. It proposed that the auditor, the architect and the lawyer would be appointed by their respective changes but the Prime Minister insisted on appointing nearly all members.

This was a clear sign that the Prime Minister had not learnt anything from the resignation of the Commissioner of Lands and the scandals in the past four years, the PN said.

It promised to give the governors board independence once in government for the authority to be truly an independent body.