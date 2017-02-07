Lands Authority appointed

Photo: Pierre Sammut, DOI

The Lands Authority is to be composed of nine people of various abilities and qualifications, Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri said this morning.

Addressing a news conference she said the authority will be chaired by Judge Lino Farrugia Sacco and the other members are John Vassallo (vice chairman), Clifton Grima, Maria Cardona, Odette Lewis, Ivan Grixti, Joe Scalpello, Ruben Abela, and William Wait. Carlo Mifsud was appointed CEO.

She expressed her disappointment that the Opposition had, so far, failed to nominate a board member as required by law and for the sake of transparency.

PN will not appoint representative

In a statement later, the Nationalist Party said it would not be nominating a representative as it was clear this was to be a smokescreen for the government.

The authority, it said, was set up not because it was needed but because the Prime Minister thought he could hide the disgusting acts which had taken place by transforming the department into an authority. These included the Cafe Premier, Gaffarena and Żonqor scandals.

The PN said it had proposed that the auditor, the architect and the lawyer would be appointed by their respective chambers but the Prime Minister insisted on appointing nearly all members.