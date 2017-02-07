In-Nazzjon report on Home Affairs minister not incorrect, Speaker rules

No correction can be ordered by the Speaker to a report in In-Nazzjon, which

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said attributed to him things he had not said.

Mr Abela said the report was instigated by the leader of the Opposition who had jumped to the conclusion that Minister Konrad Mizzi was being investigated by the police. He insisted that he during his speech, he did not mention any names.

During last Wednesday’s winding up of the debate in second reading of the Police Bill, in response to Mr Abela’s assertion that the police were investigating all cases mentioned by the Opposition, Dr Busuttil repeatedly asked him whether he was confirming for the first time that Dr Mizzi was under investigation.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said that while it was true that Mr Abela did not explicitly say that the police were investigating the case in question, he did not exclude this when he declared that all the cases mentioned in the debate were being investigated by the police.