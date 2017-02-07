Advert
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 16:03 by

Edwina Brincat

Homeless drug addict remanded in custody

He pleaded not guilty to trafficking heroin

A man with no fixed address was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to drug possession under circumstances which indicated that it was not intended for his personal use.

Michael Portelli, 34, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis. He was also accused of trafficking heroin.

The court, presided by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, after hearing the accused plead not guilty remanded the man in custody since no request for bail was made.

Inspector Gabriel Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.

