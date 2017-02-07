GWU says it was within its rights to sub-lease part of its HQ

The General Worlers Union said today that it would prove in court that it had a right to sub-lease sections of its headquarters in order to raise funds for its activities.

The union was reacting to a decision by the Nationalist Party parliamentary group to sue the union for having allegedly breached contract conditions with the government property department.

Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi said yesterday that the GWU site in Valletta was owned by the government and leased to the GWU on condition that sub-leases would only be to companies in which it had a majority stake.

But parts of the property were instead leased for a restaurant and an Arms Ltd office. He said the Auditor-General had reported the contract breach but the government had done nothing about it.

In a reaction today, the GWU said its actions were directed by legal advice.

It accused Dr Azzopardi of political arrogance, saying his purpose was not to seek justice but the attack the union.

It said Dr Azzopardi was acting judge and jury and his sense of justice was selective. One only needed to remember the justice he achieved through the sale of the former Lowenbrau site in Qormi.