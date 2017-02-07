Advert
Forged ID card lands man in jail

Two-month sentence for man caught at MIA

The man was caught with a fake ID card. Photo: Shutterstock

A man from Ghana was condemned to a two-month jail term after admitting to having tried to leave Malta with a forged Italian identity card.

Emmanuel Tawaih Fuah, 31, was arrested yesterday at Malta International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Catania.

This was one of many similar cases recently brought to light following the suspension of the Schengen Agreement and stricter border controls.

Inspector Mario Haber prosecuted.

