Drug addict charged with theft remanded in custody

A self-confessed drug addict was remanded in custody after he was charged with five instances of theft last month within 12 days.

Wayne Falzon, 31, from Birkirkara, pleaded not guilty to having between January 19 and 31, stolen various amounts of cash from five service stations located in Attard, Iklin, Qormi and Żebbuġ, with one of the stations being targetted twice within one week.

The accused was also charged with damaging third party property.

The court, presided by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, after hearing the accused plead not guilty to the charges, noted that no request for bail was being made owing to the personal circumstances of the accused.

The court recommended that the prison director ought to make adequate provision for the accused to receive all necessary help towards his rehabilitation during his preventive arrest.

Inspectors Elton Taliana and Roderick Agius prosecuted. Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel.