Doctors' union warns government over Vitals transfers

The MAM doctors' union has expressed concern that a number of hospital employees, members of the UĦM, have been told that they will be transferred to Vitals Global Healthcare - the company now running St Luke's and Gozo hospital - with major changes in working conditions without their consent.

It said that while supporting the UĦM in its justified industrial actions to protect its members, it was warning the Health Ministry that the introduction of any such measures for doctors in breach of collective agreements could lead to widespread industrial action.

"To date Vitals Global Healthcare while pocketing no less than €16 million, has failed to produce the slightest change in the infrastructure of these hospitals, while giving tens of thousands in salaries to a handful of individuals with no clear benefit to patients," the union said.

It said it will not commit its members before the full investigation by the auditor general on the government's contract with Vitals is completed.