Chainsmokers to perform at Isle of MTV
The Chainsmokers will be performing at the forthcoming Isle of MTV concert in Malta, it was announced today.
They are the first group announced for the concert, which will be held on June 27.
The Chainsmokers are considered in the music industry as one of the ‘breakout acts’ of 2016.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.