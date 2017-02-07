Advert
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 11:27

Chainsmokers to perform at Isle of MTV

The Chainsmokers will be performing at the forthcoming Isle of MTV concert in Malta, it was announced today.

They are the first group announced for the concert, which will be held on June 27.

The Chainsmokers are considered in the music industry as one of the ‘breakout acts’ of 2016.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Interconnector blamed as Malta suffers...

  2. Man, woman injured in fight, police make...

  3. Tourist gets €20,000 compensation for...

  4. Joe Mizzi says he's 'had enough' of...

  5. Sergeant who stole €26,000 from police...

  6. Busuttil: Chris Cardona embarrassed the...

  7. Rebuked retired judge Lino Farrugia...

  8. Valletta Tritons Fountain works to cost...

  9. Driver injured as buses collide

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed