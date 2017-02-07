€100 fines considered as government says black bags are no place for electronic waste

Minister Herrera gave the conference's opening address. Photo: Keith Micallef

Fines of up to €100 for the illegal disposal of electronic waste in black bags are being considered by the government as part of its effort to improve enforcement in the collection of this form of waste.



Details about this measure were revealed this morning during a conference organised by WEEE Malta, a private company owned by the GRTU which takes care of the collections of electronic and electric waste, in line with the EU's WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) directive.

Environment Minister José Herrera, delivering the opening address, acknowledged that enforcement in this field left much to be desired. For this reason, a consultation process was recently launched with the objective of reviewing the existing legal framework to regularise producers not adhering to the WEEE directive, including harsher penalties.

The government would also like to amend existing regulations so that individuals disposing of electronic waste in black bags used for domestic waste are fined.

Subsequently, during a presentation delivered by Yvette Smith Rossignaud on behalf of the Environment and Resources Authority, it transpired that the proposal is to introduce a fine of up to €100.

Introduced in Malta in 2015, the WEEE directive replaced the eco-contribution on electronic items.



The environment minister noted that in 2015 the amount of electronic waste generated locally amounted to 10,000 tons. By the end of last year there were 703 producers registered with the ERA.



On her part, environment shadow minister Marthese Portelli put forward a number of recommendations including a study to have precise figures on the amount of electronic waste being generated each year. Moreover, she called for better enforcement on collectors and for Wastserve Malta, to assumes the role of a regulator.

She also pointed out that the introduction of excise duties in the last Budget had placed additional burdens on local producers.

The conference is still under way.