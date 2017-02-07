Advert
Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 13:17

Ann Fenech pictured at 'Is-Serkin'

Ann Fenech, president of the Nationalist Party executive council, has been photographed at 'Is-Serkin' (The Crystal Palace Bar) in what appears to be an exercise in damage limitation. 

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was photographed sharing tea and cheese cakes at the popular pastizzerija along with prime ministers of Belgium, Slovenia and Luxembourg.

In a highly-contentious Facebook post, Dr Fenech described the Prime Minister's gesture as "common and crude, raising a storm of protest from both sides of the political fence.

A photograph of her at the bar - shot this morning - was uploaded on Facebook by Jean Pierre Debono, PN deputy secretary, who accompanied her.

The picture shows them with Freddie Ciangura, father of owner Kenneth Ciangura.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Interconnector blamed as Malta suffers...

  2. Watch: PN reacts as Cardona insists he...

  3. Man, woman injured in fight, police make...

  4. Tourist gets €20,000 compensation for...

  5. Joe Mizzi says he's 'had enough' of...

  6. Sergeant who stole €26,000 from police...

  7. Rebuked retired judge Lino Farrugia...

  8. Valletta Tritons Fountain works to cost...

  9. Driver injured as buses collide

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed