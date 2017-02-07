Ann Fenech pictured at 'Is-Serkin'

Ann Fenech, president of the Nationalist Party executive council, has been photographed at 'Is-Serkin' (The Crystal Palace Bar) in what appears to be an exercise in damage limitation.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was photographed sharing tea and cheese cakes at the popular pastizzerija along with prime ministers of Belgium, Slovenia and Luxembourg.

In a highly-contentious Facebook post, Dr Fenech described the Prime Minister's gesture as "common and crude, raising a storm of protest from both sides of the political fence.

A photograph of her at the bar - shot this morning - was uploaded on Facebook by Jean Pierre Debono, PN deputy secretary, who accompanied her.

The picture shows them with Freddie Ciangura, father of owner Kenneth Ciangura.