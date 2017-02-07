Allied Newspapers condemns bloggers' allegations

The board of directors of Allied Newspapers Limited has condemned the allegations made by bloggers, from both sides of the political spectrum, who have a "blatant agenda to politicise for their own ends" the declaration on an out-of-court agreement between former managing director Adrian Hillman and the company.

The company's efforts to ensure the observance of the highest level of corporate governance within the Allied Group of Companies are, and will remain, an ongoing exercise, the board said in a statement.

Allied Newspapers Limited, as it has promised to do, has followed up and taken action, where necessary, on any findings which were brought to its attention over the past year and will continue to do so without limitation of any sort.

The company said it is convinced that none of these political agendas have the best interests of the Allied Group of Companies or its media.

Mr Hillman offered his resignation on May 25, claiming constructive dismissal. He eventually demanded compensation in a case filed in front of the Industrial Tribunal.

In September, Allied Newspapers Ltd filed a judicial letter asking Mr Hillman to refund company money he used without authorisation.