Many scandals

Opposition members jeered when Justice Minister Owen Bonnici declared in Parliament that “those who do wrong, would find no shelter” from the government. This was being said in view of the alleged findings of the Commission Against Corruption on former Labour Party general secretary Jimmy Magro. This is indeed something to talk about considering the never-ending list of scandals surrounding us. The Maltese are not stupid.

Make hay while the sun shines, someone said not too long ago, and that is what is being done.