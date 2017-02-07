Sporting briefs

Celtic: Celtic’s income in the first half of the season almost doubled compared to the previous year, according to the club’s interim report. Revenue for the second half of 2016 was £61.2 million, an increase of 95 per cent on the same period in 2015. The latest figure was higher than group revenue for the whole of last season £52 million. Celtic’s qualification for the Champions League group stages helped them make a pre-tax profit of £18.6 million over six months.

Real Madrid: Real Madrid’s postponed league game at Valencia will be played on Feb. 22, La Liga announced yesterday. The 16th round encounter, which will take place at the Mestalla stadium, was originally scheduled to be played in December but was moved due to Real’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Seol: The Korea FA have appointed former Fulham forward Seol Ki-hyeon as assistant coach to national team manager Uli Stielike. Seol was part of the 2002 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals, scoring the equaliser against Italy in the last 16 before Ahn Jung-hwan gave the Koreans a stunning 2-1 win.

Fiorentina: Nikola Kalinic and Riccardo Saponara have both been ruled out of Fiorentina’s Serie A clash with Roma tonight. Coach Paulo Sousa said that Kalinic was struggling with a knee injury while Saponara has an ankle knock.

Grimsby: Grimsby midfielder Luke Summerfield has joined Macclesfield on loan until the end of the season. He will complete a permanent switch to Macclesfield in the summer if they win promotion from the National League.