Pjanic tells Juve not to take foot off the gas after Inter win

Juve’s Gonzalo Higuain (left) drifting away from Gary Medel, of Inter, at the Juventus Stadium.

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic will not let his team-mates relax after subduing one Serie A title challenger as the chasing pack are playing “great football”.

The reigning champions pulled six points clear at the top of the table on Sunday night as Juan Cuadrado’s first-half thunderbolt settled a 1-0 Derby d’Italia victory over Inter in Turin.

The on-loan Chelsea winger, under the watchful eye of his visiting Stamford Bridge boss Antonio Conte, rifled home an unstoppable right-footed volley as the clock struck 45 minutes at the Juventus Stadium.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men have to visit both Crotone and Cagliari and host Palermo before tackling Porto in the Champions League later this month and Bosnian playmaker Pjanic will not stand for any cloud gazing before the trip to Portugal.

He told juventus.com: “It was a beautiful victory against a fantastic team. We really wanted the three points and we fought hard for them so we could put some daylight between ourselves and another favourite for the Scudetto.

“The road, however, is still long, and we cannot quit now. We’ve got a little while before we have to worry about the Champions League and about preparing to face another really tricky opponent. So at the moment we are fully focused on the league, on playing Crotone and then Cagliari, and we definitely want all six points from them.

“When it comes to our rivals, I will repeat, the season isn’t over yet, and Roma and Napoli are really good teams to watch, who are playing great football.”

Pjanic’s Inter counterpart Roberto Gagliardini, who joined the Nerazzurri from Atalanta in the transfer window, tried to remain optimistic after watching a seven-match winning run come to an end in Piedmont.

“It’s a setback, but we showed that we can handle them,” the Italy U-21 international told reporters.

“There are certain incidents that we’ll need to review, but the main thing we’ll take away is that we can now hold our own against anyone.

“Our goal is to finish in the top three, and we can still do it.

“We came here on the back of seven wins and it is a shame that streak had to end.”