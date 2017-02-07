Football news

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres, a free agent, is close to signing for Southampton in the Premier League, reports said.

Sky Sport Italia said the Uruguayan was undergoing a medical test at Southampton after Sunderland had tried unsuccessfully to lure the player to their fold.

Caceres, 29, was released by Juventus last summer and moves to Trabzonspor and Fiorentina both fell through at the medical stage of the transfer.

Last month, Caceres was also linked with Milan but talks collapsed due to the player’s wage demands.

Ranieri certain he has squad backing

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insisted his players are fully behind him following media reports suggesting he has lost control over his dressing room.

Following their stunning title triumph last season, Leicester are battling relegation as they sit 16th in the table, a point above the bottom three after 24 games.

“Journalists ask about the players, and whether they are happy with me, and I can tell you they are happy with me,” Ranieri said.

“We are together, I have full confidence in the players, and also the players are confident with me. Normally we never give up, but at the moment the confidence is not so high.”

Dembele fully focused on Celtic

Moussa Dembele insists his focus was on fitness and not transfer speculation after returning to score a hat-trick in the 5-2 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

The 20-year-old striker was linked with a move to Chelsea in January but his well-publicised trip to London was simply to get a scan on a knee injury.

Asked about the Chelsea rumours, Dembele said: “It’s easy not to get distracted. I’m a very calm kind of guy and I don’t really let this type of thing get in my head.

“I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I’m very happy to be here. I don’t listen to what has been said about me.”

Cameroon-Germany in Confed. Cup

Cameroon will face world champions Germany in the group stage of this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Hugo Broos’s side, who lifted the African Nations Cup with victory over Egypt on Sunday, will also play Australia and Copa America winners Chile in Group B of the tournament.

The draw for the competition, which starts in June, was made in November, before the identity of the African champions was known.

In Group A, Euro 2016 winners Portugal will play hosts Russia, Gold Cup winners Mexico and OFC Nations Cup holders New Zealand.

Keane pictured training with Al-Ahli

Robbie Keane has been pictured training with Al-Ahli as he prepares for his next career move.

The former Ireland captain left LA Galaxy in November and, as a free agent, has been linked with a host of English sides.

But the United Arab Emirates side tweeted photographs of Keane training with them yesterday, captioned: “Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills.”

Al-Ahli currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table.

Keane started his stellar career in 1997 with Wolves, going on to play for Coventry, Inter, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham and the Galaxy.

Last year he retired from international duty as Ireland’s record scorer with 68 goals in 146 matches.

Ibrahimovic proving doubters wrong

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enjoyed making a mockery of the doubters and pledged to keep doing so after hitting the 20-goal mark.

As well as the fanfare that greeted his high-profile Old Trafford arrival, were understandable questions as to whether the veteran striker could now cut it in English football.

Ibrahimovic has made light work of such doubts and plundered his 20th goal of the season on Sunday, helping Jose Mourinho’s men swat aside reigning champions Leicester 3-0.

He said: “I know there were many people who said I wouldn’t even score 20 but that is nothing I focus on. For me, the main objective is to help my team win. We have some games left so hopefully I will get more.”

Two-match ban for Perisic and Icardi

Inter have suffered a further setback following their Derby d’Italia defeat to Juventus with both captain Mauro Icardi and winger Ivan Perisic landing two-match bans.

The Nerazzurri lost 1-0 to Serie A leaders Juve in Turin on Sunday nigh and Perisic was later dismissed for dissent.

While Perisic’s offence was dealt with on the pitch, Icardi remained in play despite insulting official Nicola Rizzoli and kicking the ball at him, an act the league’s disciplinary body has punished.

The duo will miss Empoli’s visit to San Siro and the trip to Bologna.